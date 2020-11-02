Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upped their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.94. 155,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

