Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,635 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $159.00. 82,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,528,132. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.81 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

