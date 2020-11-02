Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,424,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.25. 46,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

