Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after acquiring an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $27.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,241.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,288. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,378.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.85.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,167.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

