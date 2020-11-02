Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,802 shares of company stock worth $9,859,692 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.44 and a 200-day moving average of $343.22. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.