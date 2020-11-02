Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 424,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 353.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,502,893. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

