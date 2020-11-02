Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.50 and its 200 day moving average is $433.13. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

