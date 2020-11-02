Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 482,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 129,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

