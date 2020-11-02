GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.82% from the company’s current price.

GP opened at $9.49 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

