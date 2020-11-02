HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

HONE opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.