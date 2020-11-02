HC Wainwright Boosts Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Price Target to $7.00

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GSS opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.69. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

