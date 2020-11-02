HC Wainwright Boosts Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Price Target to $7.00

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GSS opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.69. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit