Head to Head Comparison: Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) versus Arista Networks (OTCMKTS:ANET)

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

62.5% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Arista Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avistar Communications and Arista Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A Arista Networks 34.67% 22.29% 15.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avistar Communications and Arista Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Arista Networks 0 14 8 0 2.36

Arista Networks has a consensus target price of $225.84, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Networks has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avistar Communications and Arista Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arista Networks $2.41 billion 6.71 $859.87 million $8.69 24.47

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Avistar Communications on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. Arista Networks, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Forescout Technologies, Inc. to reduce cybersecurity risks brought on by growth of IoT devices, network complexity, and propagation of malware. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.