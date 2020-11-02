Head-To-Head Contrast: Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) versus Skyworks Solutions (OTCMKTS:SWKS)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 6.41% 3.92% 3.02% Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34%

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kyocera pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.36 $991.03 million $2.74 20.15 Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.99 $853.60 million $5.71 24.74

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kyocera and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 8 21 0 2.72

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $142.69, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Kyocera on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

