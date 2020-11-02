Head-To-Head Review: FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) versus Its Competitors

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) is one of 154 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FinTech Acquisition Corp. III to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors 79 155 129 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.52%. Given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Volatility and Risk

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A $4.28 million 63.17 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 5.05

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

