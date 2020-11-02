Head-To-Head Review: i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) vs. Rogers Communications (OTCMKTS:RCI)

i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) and Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get i-CABLE Communications alerts:

43.5% of Rogers Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for i-CABLE Communications and Rogers Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Rogers Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rogers Communications has a consensus target price of $64.63, indicating a potential upside of 58.51%. Given Rogers Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers Communications is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Rogers Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.24 -$50.65 million N/A N/A Rogers Communications $11.36 billion 1.81 $1.54 billion $3.13 13.03

Rogers Communications has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Profitability

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Rogers Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A Rogers Communications 11.89% 18.57% 4.80%

Risk & Volatility

i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers Communications beats i-CABLE Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses. It provides its services to approximately 10.8 million subscribers. The Cable segment provides high-speed Internet, television, voice communication, and smart home monitoring services to consumers, businesses, governments, and wholesale resellers; and operates a transcontinental fiber-optic network that extends approximately 70,000 route kilometers, which provides voice and data communications and advanced services, including data centers and cloud computing to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. Its service territory covers approximately 4.4 million homes. The Media segment owns the Toronto Blue Jays league baseball team and the Rogers Centre event venue; and offers television and radio broadcasting, multi-platform shopping experience, digital media, and publishing services. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.