Head to Head Review: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -2,141.60% -79.08% -44.32% Dropbox 1.85% 9.34% 2.79%

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dropbox 1 1 9 0 2.73

Dropbox has a consensus target price of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $320,000.00 31.60 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Dropbox $1.66 billion 4.54 -$52.70 million N/A N/A

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox.

Summary

Dropbox beats Liquid Media Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

