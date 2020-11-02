Head-To-Head Survey: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & Provident Bancorp (NYSE:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 3.02 $10.81 million $0.60 14.37 Axos Financial $725.83 million 2.30 $183.44 million $3.10 9.02

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Axos Financial 25.24% 16.22% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Provident Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

