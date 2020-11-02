Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

