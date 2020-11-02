Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.61.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $7.99 on Monday, hitting $172.94. 162,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

