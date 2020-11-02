Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,625 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $159.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

