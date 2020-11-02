Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

