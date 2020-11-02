Huntington National Bank Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS opened at $158.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.