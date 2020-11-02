Huntington National Bank Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $276.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.39.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

