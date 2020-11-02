Huntington National Bank Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $64.90 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

