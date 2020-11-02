Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Motco grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

