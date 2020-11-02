Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

