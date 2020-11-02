Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 151,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

