Huntington National Bank Purchases 940 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 425.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $277,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $172.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.