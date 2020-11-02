Huntington National Bank Sells 12,256 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

