Huntington National Bank Sells 16,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

