Huntington National Bank Sells 25,761 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 237,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

