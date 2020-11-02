Huntington National Bank Sells 4,258 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

