Huntington National Bank Sells 6,574 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after buying an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $120.71 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

