Huntington National Bank Sells 8,514 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $36.45 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

