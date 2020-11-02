Huntington National Bank Sells 8,739 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day moving average is $177.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

