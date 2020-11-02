Huntington National Bank Sells 9,548 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

