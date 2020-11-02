Huntington National Bank Sells 957 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total value of $2,836,447.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,018,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,630,652.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $176,192,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

