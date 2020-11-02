Hyperion Price Tops $0.12 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and $219,937.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

