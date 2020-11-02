ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $11.77 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OOOBTC, Bitbns and Upbit. ICON has a market cap of $185.29 million and $11.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00081734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00212162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.01195561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,349,104 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Rfinex, DragonEX, Allbit, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bithumb, CoinTiger, COSS, Bitbns, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

