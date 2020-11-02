ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $186.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in ICON Public by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in ICON Public by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 534,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $180.30 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.39.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

