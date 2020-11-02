IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised IMI PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

IMIAY remained flat at $$28.80 during trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41.

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

