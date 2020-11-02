Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

IMO opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit