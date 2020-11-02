indaHash Hits Market Capitalization of $481,008.54 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. indaHash has a market cap of $481,008.54 and $9.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00080809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00208574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.01179744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00113451 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.