Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.35-4.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $94.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock worth $6,337,126. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

