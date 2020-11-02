Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. Insperity also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.35-4.53 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $94.44.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock worth $6,337,126. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
