Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.35-4.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 6,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock worth $6,337,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

