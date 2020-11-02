Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of IDN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.08. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

