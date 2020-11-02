International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) versus (VLDR) (OTCMKTS:VLDR) Financial Survey

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and (VLDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler -6.64% -8.16% -6.87% (VLDR) N/A -298.58% -7.16%

This table compares International Baler and (VLDR)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $9.53 million 0.68 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A (VLDR) N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than (VLDR).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Baler and (VLDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A (VLDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00

(VLDR) has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given (VLDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (VLDR) is more favorable than International Baler.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of (VLDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of (VLDR) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Baler has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (VLDR) has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Baler beats (VLDR) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. It markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About (VLDR)

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

