International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,852. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

