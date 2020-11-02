International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.16. 85,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,852. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

