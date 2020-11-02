Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,492,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

